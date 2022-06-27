Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,239 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $301.78. 46,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,575. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

