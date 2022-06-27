Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

BAC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,201,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $262.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

