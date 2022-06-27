Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,303 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for approximately 2.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,404. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

