Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,836,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

