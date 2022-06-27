Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $138.39. 55,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,373. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.