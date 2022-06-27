Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,888. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

