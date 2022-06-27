KeyCorp Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $205.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average is $197.59.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $4,823,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.