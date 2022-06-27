Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $12.04

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.75. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 344,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 19.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

