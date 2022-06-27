Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after acquiring an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

