Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.41

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 87908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.