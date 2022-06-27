Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 487,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after buying an additional 313,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after buying an additional 455,055 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

