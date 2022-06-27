Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 6%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.54 and last traded at $76.45. 21,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 870,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $1,083,942. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

