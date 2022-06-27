Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.
Shares of SWIM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40. Latham Group has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
