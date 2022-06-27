Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,323,839 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $25.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

