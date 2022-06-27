LINK Market Cap Hits $202.16 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. LINK has a market cap of $202.16 million and $558,783.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $33.83 or 0.00164092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

