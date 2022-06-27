Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.91. Lion Electric shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 5,543 shares trading hands.

LEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

