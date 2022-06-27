Liquity Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00005166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $84.64 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00184235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,739,938 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

