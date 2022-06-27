Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126.10 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00006125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $164.48 million and approximately $126.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027937 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014211 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

