Loki (LOKI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.21 or 0.05703974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00028753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00268789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00599304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00079622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00538917 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

