Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

PSHIF opened at 0.57 on Thursday. Lucero Energy has a 12-month low of 0.18 and a 12-month high of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.59.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

