Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (ART) traded 67.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $25,837.02 and $211.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

