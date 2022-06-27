Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,809 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $889.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.