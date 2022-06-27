MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $300.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

MKTX opened at $277.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.27 and a 200-day moving average of $329.67. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

