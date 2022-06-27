Matrix Trust Co Has $10.97 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,688,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,035,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,440,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.