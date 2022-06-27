Matrix Trust Co Has $50.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.72% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $50,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. 19,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,232. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

