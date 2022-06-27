Matrix Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 1.77% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ISCG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,721. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.