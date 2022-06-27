Matrix Trust Co Makes New $280,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.16. 9,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,884. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.91.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.