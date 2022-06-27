Matrix Trust Co Makes New $353,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Paychex accounts for about 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Paychex stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

