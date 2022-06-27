Matrix Trust Co Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $420.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

