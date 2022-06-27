Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 164.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 224.6% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 120,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $169.90. 485,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,771,297. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.64. The company has a market cap of $459.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

