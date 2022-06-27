Michael Demurjian Sells 60,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $15,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,108,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,299.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $13,274.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 40,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $7,000.00.

Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. 462,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

