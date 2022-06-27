Michael Leslie Buker Acquires 10,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,779,111.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Michael Leslie Buker bought 9,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,056.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$30,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,850.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,750.00.

TSE:PHX traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$5.13. 25,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About PHX Energy Services (Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.