Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

