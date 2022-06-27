Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.79. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 4,846 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -102.33.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

