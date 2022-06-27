Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MFG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

MFG opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 2,846,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 512,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

