ML & R Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 38.7% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $104,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 834,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after buying an additional 423,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 707,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

DFUS opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

