Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.55.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.