MONK (MONK) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

MONK (MONK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. MONK has a market cap of $1.16 million and $16,547.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars.

