Moonriver Price Tops $11.73 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and $8.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.73 or 0.00056333 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00185295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00049524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,380,966 coins and its circulating supply is 4,806,519 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.