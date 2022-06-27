Morgan Stanley Cuts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF opened at $20.03 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.