Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.

EDD opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

