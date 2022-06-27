Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Buyback $20.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE MS traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

