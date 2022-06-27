Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,221,000. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.