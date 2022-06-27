mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.03 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.03 million and $43,980.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,717.17 or 0.99944226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037566 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

