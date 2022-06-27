MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.60. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,465 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYTE shares. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.