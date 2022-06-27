N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 574,271 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in N-able by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,722,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,070,000 after buying an additional 243,125 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after buying an additional 529,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after buying an additional 570,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in N-able by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,185,248 shares in the last quarter.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

