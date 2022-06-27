Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 4,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

NMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

