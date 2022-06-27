Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 123

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 73,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Nestlé by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

