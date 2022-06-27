NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.60

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.60, but opened at $96.98. NetEase shares last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 22,331 shares traded.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

