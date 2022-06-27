Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.55. The company had a trading volume of 114,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

